KANKAKEE — Dr. Herman D. Bentz went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 18, 2021, at the age of 94.
Herman “Ham” was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on June 8, 1927.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota undergrad in 1949, medical school in 1953 and surgical residency in 1960.
Herman married Joyce Frederick on July 3, 1953.
“Ham” proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force as Captain during the Korean conflict. He was a surgeon in Anoka from 1960 to 1984 and helped open Mercy Hospital earlier than planned due to the Fridley tornado in 1965. He later served as chief of surgery at Mercy.
He sang many solos at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka and helped found the Anoka Operetta group.
Herman, along with Joyce, retired to Arkansas in 1990 where he reignited his passion for painting and travel. Ham and Joyce became travel agents in retirement and orchestrated tours around the world.
He passionately led home Bible studies and was active in his local church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frederick and Agnes; son, Matthew; son-in-law, Glenn “Chip” Lantz; siblings, Irene, Byron, Marguerite “Margo,” Edmund “Bob,” Beulah “Bea” and Fred.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce; children, Pamela (Alan) Nottke, Steven (Dianne) Bentz, David Bentz, Wendy Lantz and Janelle (Phillip) Southan; daughter-in-law, Renita Bentz-Miller; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
