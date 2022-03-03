CARBONDALE – Dr. Harold Hungerford, 94, of Carbondale, passed away Saturday (Feb. 26, 2022) at his home.

A celebration of life will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Meredith Funeral Home, 300 South University Ave., Carbondale.

