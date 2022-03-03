Dr. Harold Hungerford Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARBONDALE – Dr. Harold Hungerford, 94, of Carbondale, passed away Saturday (Feb. 26, 2022) at his home.A celebration of life will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Meredith Funeral Home, 300 South University Ave., Carbondale.Please sign his online guestbook at meredithfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal