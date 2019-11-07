Dr. Gerald F. VerMeulen, 88, of Lake Forest, and formerly of Norway, Mich.,
passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at Bickford Independent and Assisted Living Center in Bourbonnais.
Dr. VerMeulen, known to friends and family as "Jerry" or "Zule," was born May 9, 1931, in Norway, Mich., the son of Julius and Elsie (Vanden Heuvel) VerMeulen. His parents preceded him in death.
Jerry graduated from Norway High School, received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with high honors from Michigan State University in 1955 and went on to start and own a practice for 37 years.
He married Carol A. Schulte on June 20, 1953, and they had three children: Michael VerMeulen, William (Sylvia) VerMeulen and Ann (Michael) O’Gorman.
Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers and Cubs fan and enjoyed arguing with any Bears fan nearby. His grandchildren will remember him for his sacred bowl of Peanut Butter M&Ms, of which he always allowed them only two. He was happiest at his farm in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he enjoyed visiting with friends and family and taking trips to the DeYoung
Family Zoo.
Surviving are his sister, Carola Moraka; son, William (Sylvia) VerMeulen; daughter, Ann (Michael) O’Gorman; grandchildren, Michael, Eileen, Nicole, Kevin and Allison; along with the many wonderful caregivers and friends.
In addition to his parents, Julius and Elsie (Vanden Heuvel) VerMeulen, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Schulte); son, Michael VerMeulen; and his sisters, Lorraine and Laverne VerMeulen.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the DeYoung Family Zoo, N5406 County Road 577, Wallace, MI 49893.
There will be a memorial open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Rigo's Place, 164 N. Schuyler in Kankakee. All are invited to come celebrate.
A formal visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the St. Mary's Church in Norway, Mich., followed by the 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, also at St. Mary's Church, with Father Michael Kowalewski presiding. Interment will follow in the Norway Township Cemetery.
Condolences to the family of Dr. VerMeulen may be expressed online at
Funeral arrangements are by the Ortman Funeral Home in Norway, Mich.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!