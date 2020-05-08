KANKAKEE — Dr. George W. Morrow Jr., son of Ruth and George W. Morrow M.D., a former superintendent of the Kankakee State Hospital, passed away Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Dr. Morrow Jr. was a graduate of the Kankakee High School class of 1943.
He was born Nov. 13, 1925, in Rock Island.
George served in the U.S. Navy in World War II.
He attended the University of Illinois and received the M.D. degree in 1952.
In 1950, he married Jean Plambeck in Chicago. In 1953, Dr. Morrow went to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for a residency in internal medicine, was appointed to the Mayo Clinic Staff in 1957 and completed a 34-year career in 1991. During his career he was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Chair Division of Internal Medicine for Rochester, president of the Mayo Staff, the first recipient of the Parker D. and Isabella G. Sanders Professorship in Primary Care and served on the executive committee for the Board of Trustees of both Saint Marys and Rochester Methodist Hospitals.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, the love of his life for 63 years.
Surviving are a son, Dr. George P. (Denyse) Morrow, of Johns Island, S.C.; three daughters, Jill (Michael) Sisco, of Cumberland, Wis., Janet Morrow, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Sandra (Stephen) Spencer, of Chesterfield, Va.; and five grandchildren.
Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a memorial service will be at a later date in the Chapel at the Charter House in Rochester, Minn.
Memorials may be made to Mayo Foundation or Christ United Methodist Church.
