Dr. Argyrios Vassiliou, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 18, 1931, in Greece, the son of George and Panagiota (Stebekos) Vassiliou. Argyrios married Helen Avdoulos, in Greece.
Dr. Vassiliou attended medical school at the University of Bari in Italy. He had worked as a pathologist at the coroner’s office and Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. He was involved with Hillman Hospital in Manteno until he purchased the hospital. After selling Hillman Hospital to Riverside Medical Center, he purchased Bradley Royale and then Kankakee Royale Nursing Homes. He continued to operate Bradley Royale until his retirement.
He enjoyed working in his yard and took great pride in its appearance.
Dr. Vassiliou was a strong supporter of the republican party.
He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, where he also served as past president.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Vassiliou, of Bourbonnais; one son, George Vassilou, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and one son-in-law, Oraia and Miguel Jaramillo, of Kankakee, and Faith Foster, of Kankakee along with their mother, Carol Foster-Gonzalez; four grandchildren, Andrew Varnavas and his fiancée, Amanda Hawkinson, Sabrina Varnavas, Santiago Jaramillo and Belen Jaramillo; one great-granddaughter, Penny Varnavas; former son-in-law, Dino Varnavas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S., Australia, Canada and Greece.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Penny Varnavas; one brother, Basil Vassiliou; and three sisters, Zaharoula Verzevoulia, Helen Bereolos and Angeline Apalopinas.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
