Douglas Wellenreiter

MOMENCE — Douglas A. Wellenreiter, 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020).
He was born Dec. 14, 1956, in Normal, the son of Lester A. and June (Wittmis) Wellenreiter. On Aug. 4, 1979, he married Kelly Mounsey, in Bloomington.
She survives, along with two daughters, Brooke (Brandon) Yoder, of New Paris, and Bria (Clifford) McMichael, of Elkhart, Ind.; and three grandchildren, Cohen McMichael and Brynlee and Brayla Yoder.
He was preceded by his parents.
Mr. Wellenreiter graduated from U-High in Normal; earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Millikin University and a master’s degree in physical education from Illinois State University.
He retired in 2014, after 27 years of teaching at Momence High School. He taught biology and driver’s education.
Mr. Wellenreiter also served as assistant varsity basketball coach and head junior high baseball coach and varsity baseball coach. During his coaching career he earned more than 625 wins. His passion was being on the baseball field and when he wasn’t coaching, he could be found umpiring baseball and softball with his favorite partner, Mike Lawrence. He was currently entering his seventh season as an assistant baseball coach at Goshen College.
His special interests included weekly golf matches with his neighbors; talking with anyone who would listen for an excessive amount of time; perfecting the mower stripes in his yard and riding his bike.
Memorial services will be in the spring.
Memorial donations may be given to Goshen College Baseball, Attn: Alex Childers, 1700 South Main St., Goshen, IN 46526
