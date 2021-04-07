CHEBANSE — Douglas Wehrle, 75, passed away peacefully Friday (April 2, 2021) at his home in Chebanse, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born July 5, 1945, the son of Howell C. and Hattie Belle (Hunter) Wehrle, in New Hampton, Iowa.
Doug spent six years in the Illinois National Guard.
He retired from Hines where he worked as a millwright for 34 years.
Doug loved his sports; he was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Doug enjoyed watching all the games, but enjoyed spending time with his grandkids even more.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Carol J. (Sample) Wehrle; daughters, Shannon Gray, of Rantoul, and Daschelle Hill, of Florida; stepdaughter, Joella (Dale) Smith, of Tinley Park; stepsons, Randy Doris, of Watseka, and David Davis, of Bourbonnais; brothers, Charles (Nickie) Wehrle, of Bourbonnais, Roger (Carol Jo) Wehrle, of Aroma Park, and Tony (Debbie), of Kankakee; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother, Jim Wehrle.
Doug was a loving man who has touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.
His family would like to thank Uplifted Care for all their help during this difficult time keeping Doug comfortable.
Per Doug’s request, he is being cremated and there will be no services.
Memorials may be made in memory of Doug Wehrle to Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.