WILMINGTON — Douglas E. Strobel, 79, of Wilmington, passed away Monday morning (Dec. 7, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Born Nov. 1, 1941, in Joliet, Douglas Edward was a son of Edward “Barney” and Maxine McGill-Strobel.
He was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1959.
On Nov. 12, 1960, Doug married Frances Klegman, in Coal City, and together they made their home and raised their family in Wilmington.
Doug gained employment with Commonwealth Edison at the Dresden Station, where he worked for 35 years until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington, a former member of the HAM Radio Club, and served as a volunteer fireman in Wilmington. Throughout the years, in addition to enjoying his HAM radio, Doug took pleasure in fishing, watching wildlife, especially the birds, boating and being on the water. He was a master griller; was proud to have built his own home, and was one who could build or fix anything. He will most be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who spent many of his last years as a caregiver for his parents and dear wife.
Survivors include his three children, the Rev. Scott (Reneé) Strobel, of Lockport, N.Y., Sandra (Ron) Van Epps, of Northfield, and Amy (Patrick) Burke, of Macomb; 11 grandchildren, Douglas (Holly) Strobel, Michael (Ashalea) Strobel, Timothy (fiancé Hope) Strobel, Wesley (Anja) Strobel, Jacob Strobel, Annika Strobel, Kaitlyn Strobel, Krista (fiancé Alex Bloom) Van Epps, Zachary Van Epps, Joseph Burke, and Edward Burke; three great-grandchildren, Clayton, Kira and Nathanael; one sister, Sheri Friddle, of Wilmington; four sisters-in-law, Patricia (Ron) Fox, Kimberly (Dave) Brown, Debbie Klegman and Ilene Klegman; and one brother-in-law, James Klegman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Fran, on Nov. 12, 2020; his aunt, Hazel Baughn; three brothers-in-law, Donald (Carol) Klegman, Thomas Klegman and William “Jersey” Klegman; and two sisters-in-law, Cathy Broderick and Margaret “Peggy” Ragain.
Per Doug’s wishes, cremation rites are being accorded and a memorial service for both he and Fran will be planned for a later date.
Doug and Fran will be laid to rest together in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, Our Caring Closet or to the Wilmington Fire Department.
Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!