Douglas Hines

ST. ANNE — Douglas A. Hines “Doug,” 59, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully Saturday (Feb. 13, 2021) at his parent’s home, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Despite the pain, he came out a hero to his family and fought until the very end.
Doug was born July 13, 1961, in Kankakee, the son of Robert and Rose (Styck) Hines.
He loved his job as a chemical sprayer at the Kankakee Nursery. Doug was extremely proud of his work accomplishments over the years before medically retiring. Doug enjoyed his early retirement with daily trips to Joey’s restaurant, feeding his rabbits and squirrels at home, listening to country music, keeping his grandson stocked up on candy, mowing his grass and enjoying the company of his family and friends.
Doug was a devoted father, grandpa, brother and uncle “Uncle Dougy,” who will be deeply missed, his family said. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, entertaining stories, unfailing work ethic, love and devotion to his family, and his willingness to come day or night to help anyone in need. Heaven truly gained a special man.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Drew and Kalyn Hines, of Bourbonnais; his grandson, Easton; one sister and brother-in-law, Lynne and Dale Papineau, of St. Anne; one brother, Dave Hines, of Bourbonnais; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; one brother, Danny Hines; one nephew, DJ Papineau; and his beloved dog, Phoenix.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.