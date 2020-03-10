KANKAKEE — Dorothy Zerites, 100, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 1, 1919, in Kankakee, the daughter of Peter and Constance Zerites.
Dorothy retired from the hotel industry.
Surviving are one nephew, Andrew (Doris) Zerites, of Kankakee; two nieces, Christina Zerites, of Effingham, and Carrie Zerites, of Effingham; three great-nephews, Dustin and Ryan Zerites and Dereck Lemna; and one sister-in-law, Christine Zerites, of Merrillville, Ind.
Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, twin brother, Jimmie, George, Anthony “Tony,” and Andrew; one sister, Carolyn Johnson; and one nephew, Peter Zerites.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
