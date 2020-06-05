Dorothy Tharp Sapp

SHAWNEE, OKLA. — Dorothy J. Tharp Sapp, 91, of Shawnee, Okla. and formerly of Watseka, passed away April 15, 2020, at St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital in Shawnee, Okla.
She was born June 9, 1928, in Oregon, Ill., the daughter of Stanley and Olive (Beverly) Sears. Dorothy married Woodrow Tharp on May 26, 1944, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Jan. 18, 1990. She later married Gerald Sapp, in Papineau, on June 22, 1991. He preceded her in death Sept. 23, 1999.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Michael Tharp.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna (Bob) Moffett, of Shawnee, Okla., and Diane Tharp, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; one son, Jimmy (Linda) Tharp, of St. Anne; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be Tuesday, June 9, in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
