KANKAKEE — Dorothy J. Suprenant, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 4, 1928 in Kankakee, the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Simmons) Randles. Dorothy married Robert Suprenant on Nov. 6, 1946, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Dorothy was a homemaker, a member of St. Martins Catholic Church, Limestone H.E.A. and the V.F.W. Auxillary 2857.
She enjoyed camping, fishing and entertaining friends and family. She never missed the Lawrence Welk Show, Wheel of Fortune, Golden Girls or Dancing With The Stars.
Dorothy was a caring wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially camping trips to Lake Shelbyville with extended family. As people would walk out of Dorothy’s door, she had a favorite saying to tell you: “Keep a song in your heart.”
Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Nan) Shelton, of Kankakee, Barbara (Thomas) Janusauskas, of Kankakee, Brenda (Ed) Brown, of Reddick, and Laura (David) Blaylock, of Chebanse; her sons, Larry (Carrie) Suprenant, of Missouri, and David (Connie) Suprenant, of Kankakee. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Randles; and numerous cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be at a later date. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Amita Heart and Vascular or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
