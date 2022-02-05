dorothy schmitz

BRADLEY — Dorothy J. Schmitz, 92, of Bradley, passed away Jan. 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born April 19, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Willard and Adeline (Saindon) Durand.
Dorothy worked in housekeeping at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. She had also been a seamstress. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafting, dancing and playing the piano. She was very active in the community. Most of all, Dorothy loved spending time with her family.
She was a former parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a current parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are three sons, Gary and Kristine Schmitz, of Bronston, Ky., Jeffrey and Cheryl Schmitz, of Bourbonnais, and Jay and Michelle Schmitz, of Virginia; one daughter, Mary Baily, of Texas; six grandchildren, Paul (Diana) Schmitz, James (Ashley) Schmitz, Jeremy (Tracy) Schmitz, Sara (Lance) Waselewski, Hunter Schmitz and Rainer Schmitz; and eight great-grandchildren, Parker, Molly, Griffin, Marissa, Armin, Hannah, Lexi and Alex.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one daughter, Malissa Schmitz.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
