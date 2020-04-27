WATSEKA — Dorothy “Dot” Schaumburg, 91, of Watseka, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center in Watseka.
She was born March 18, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of George and Lotta (Ferguson) Stilwell. Dot was raised by her foster family, Harry and Leona Boomgarden, of Watseka.
She married Don Miller. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 1968. Dot later married David Schaumburg in 1970. He preceded her in death Jan. 19, 2003. In addition to each of them, she was preceded in death by her birth parents; foster parents; one brother, George Lloyd Stilwell; and one sister, Virginia “Ginny” Cross.
Surviving are two sons, Brad (Sheila) Miller, of Union, Ky., and Stephen Miller, of Warsaw, Ind.; one sister, Betty Eighner, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren, Brad Miller Jr., Tina Harrison, David Miller, Jeana Miller, Amber Fjeldheim, Harrison Hand and Steven Miller; 10 great-grandchildren, Emily, Nathan, Nichole, Phoebe, Jesse, Zachary, Alexander, Davin, Dillan and Mikayla; two special sisters, Virginia Alcorn and Phillis Bussmann; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Schaumburg enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Private graveside services will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City.
