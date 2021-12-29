Dorothy Riebe

CLIFTON — Dorothy M. Riebe, 92, passed away at Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth, on Monday (Dec. 27, 2021). She was previously a long-term resident of Clifton.
She was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Clifton, the daughter of Edward T. and Mary (Riordan) Mathy. She was the 8th of 11 children.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Virgil Kroll and Lowell Riebe. Virgil died in a car accident Feb. 14, 1955. Dorothy married Lowell on Jan. 28, 1961. Lowell passed away Nov. 29, 2003.
Also preceding her in death were Marie (Mathy) and George Fortino, Eileen (Mathy) and Richard Yonke, Russell and Rosella Mathy, Maxine (Mathy) and Howard Middleton, Donald Mathy, Duane and Jennie Mathy, Laverne and Zeah Mathy, Marilyn (Mathy) and Harold Bertrand, and William and MaryAnn (Mathy) Green and Edward (Betty Graham) Mathy.
Surviving are her son, David Kroll, of Clifton; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Kroll) and Rick Kuntz, of Chebanse, daughter, Lori Riebe, of Clifton; grandchildren, Tracy (Nic) Rohr, of Chebanse, Todd (Heather) Kuntz, of Bourbonnais, Tiffany (George) Poe, of Watseka, Scott Kroll, of Joilet, and Martin Kroll, of Danforth; great-grandchildren, Ellery, Max, Magnus and Alex Rohr, Chase, Isabelle, Ty Kuntz and Diamond Kohl; and great-great-granddaughter, Galaxy Kohl.
She attended Vanderpoorten Schools for eight years, located on the corner of Clifton Road and Rt. 49. She attended Ash-Clif High School where she was a 1947 graduate.
Dorothy worked at Clifton Grade School as a cook, Clifton House Restaurant, Eat-Da-Voo Restaurant, Village Inn, Russ & Rosie’s, and Cabery Bar and Grill.
She was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton. She was the annual chairperson of chicken dinner for many years and a member of CCW and honored as “woman of the year.” She was also a member of the Clifton Women’s Club, Legion Auxiliary and numerous bowling teams over the years. She went to several state tournaments and brought home many patches, pins and trophies. Dorothy was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan. She was finally able to see her beloved Cubs win a World Series in 2016. She was also able to see Michael Jordan play at the United Center.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Peters Catholic Church, Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home, Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or St. Peters Catholic Church.
