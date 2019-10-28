Dorothy F. Regel, 92, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at her home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, until the noon service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
