SHOREWOOD — Dorothy A. Milling (nee Ohlendorf) passed away peacefully Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021) at The Timbers in Shorewood.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Richard H. Milling; and her parents, Herman and Olga Ohlendorf.
Surviving are her children, Linda (Dan) Schweers, David Milling and Stephen (Mary) Milling; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, Bill (Shirley) Ohlendorf and Robert Ohlendorf; and her sister, Carol (Tom) Phiefer.
Dorothy was one of the founding members of Our Savior Lutheran Church, playing the organ at church for more than 20 years. She enjoyed volunteering at Sunny Hill Nursing Home and Daybreak; she was a very giving person and always thought of others first. A devoted mom and grandma, Dorothy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Private family services were held.
Memorials may be sent to Lutheran Church Charity or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, Joliet.
