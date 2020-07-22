Dorothy Martin

WOODLAND — Dorothy Marie (Maul) Martin, 87, Woodland, passed away peacefully Friday (July 17, 2020) at the Watseka Rehab & Health Care facility in Watseka.
She was born to John and Nettie (Lober) Maul on Aug. 14, 1932, in Hoopeston.
Dorothy grew up on a small farm outside of East Lynn, where she later attended high school.
She was raised in the Apostolic Christian Church of Cissna Park.
Dorothy married Marvin Lee Martin on June 30, 1949, in Hoopeston.
Soon after marrying, the family lived on a friend’s farm north of Watseka before moving to Woodland in the early 1950s where they lived for many years.
Early in her life Dorothy worked at Corn Pack of Milford, as well as the Electronics and Condenser of Watseka. Later she became an Illinois Certified Nursing Assistant and Illinois Certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) working at both the Iroquois Memorial Resident Home and on the ambulance service from Iroquois Memorial Hospital of Watseka for several years.
She was a life-long gardener. Many summer vacations she spent camping, boating and water skiing with her family. Later in life, she and her husband, Marvin, enjoyed the warm winters of central Florida with many friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents and stepmother, Kathrine “Katie” (Lober) Maul; her sister, Wilma; and brother, Glenn.
Surviving are her siblings-in-law, William Martin, of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Randy and Bonnie Martin, and Irene Maul, of Hoopeston; daughter, Patricia Rosenboom, of Watseka; sons, Bruce Martin (Shelley), of Prescott, Ariz., and Dennis Martin (Karen), of Stillwater, Okla.; grandchildren, Amy Picarella (Danny), Todd Harrison, Matthew Rosenboom (Heather), Elizabeth Sink (Doug), and Morgan Martin-Kovari (Matthew); eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, until the 10 a.m. graveside services, both at the cemetery of Apostolic Christian Church outside of Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church of Cissna Park.
Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!