dorothy kohan

DWIGHT — Dorothy Allen (Elkin) Kohan, 95, of Dwight, passed away March 6, 2022, at Heritage Woods nursing home in Dwight.
She was born April 8, 1926, in Springfield, the second child of Herbert Allen and Alma Edith (Boggis) Elkin.
Dorothy attended Miss Jo’s Preschool, DuBois Grade School and graduated from Springfield High School in 1944.
She had worked as a lifeguard in high school at the YWCA. She loved swimming and sewing. She was able to study how a dress was made, and with notes, make a copy of the dress in a fabric of her choosing.
After high school, Dorothy worked at First National Bank for several years before moving to Peoria. There she met Lane Edward Kohan. After a whirlwind courtship, Lane and “Dodie” married on Aug. 2, 1952, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee. Dorothy and Lane became lifelong Cubs fans. They had been married for more than 41 years prior to Lane passing away at their retirement home in Naples, Fla., in 1994.
Surviving are her five children, Elaine and Richard Hixson, of Utah, Michael Kohan, of Michigan, John Kohan, of California, Ellen and Kevin Hill, of Bonfield, and Elizabeth Kohan, of Michigan; six grandchildren, Kelly Stilts, of Herscher, Matthew Hill, of Normal, Aaron Kohan and son, of Chicago, Caitlin Anthony, of Michigan, Daniel Hixson of North Carolina, and Julianne Hughes, of Indiana; six great-grandchildren, Zachery and Alyssa Lynch, Gage and Annabelle Stilts and Aiden Hill; and one great-great-grandson, Ryder Lynch. Dorothy is also survived by one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Beverly Kohan; along with many special nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband, Lane Edward “Atlas” Kohan, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Robert E. and Carmen Elkin; brother-in-law, Stanley Kohan; one great-grandson, Shaun Lynch; and recently by her dear sister, Mary Bradshaw.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Even at 95, Dodie was always looking forward to tomorrow.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.