MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Dorothy Louise Hanners, 89, of Marble Hill, Mo., passed away Thursday (Dec. 31, 2020) at Woodland Hills Senior Citizens Living in Marble Hill, Mo.
She was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Marble Hill, Mo., the daughter of Marion Amon and Gracie Mae Angle Cook. Dorothy married Leonard Hanner on July 4, 1951. He preceded her in death May 23, 1998.
Dorothy worked as a packer for Beatrice Foods and was a member of the Community Church in Marble Hill.
Survivors include her son, Ronald (Kathleen) Hanners, of Tower Hill; and sister, Mary Ellen Robinson, of Marble Hill, Mo.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gordon, Elbert, Larry and Billy J. C. Cook and two infant brothers; sisters, Lula Statler and Betty Crites and an infant sister.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the Pulliam Cemetery near Mayfield Holler, Marble Hill, Mo., with Sister Diana Cook officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
