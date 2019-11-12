Dorothy M. Gwin, 97, of Kankakee, left this world Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) from Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
She was born March 1, 1922, in Chicago, the daughter of Anthony and Ann (Benson) Brown. Dorothy married Bill “B.R.” Gwin on Jan. 19, 1946, in Chicago. Her husband and two sisters, Norine Messina and Grace Neville, preceded her in death.
Dorothy enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.
Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Kenneth Johnson and Carol and Darwyn Provost, all of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Erica and Jeffrey Ford, Austin and Brandy Provost, Regina and Ryan Hoskins, Adrian and Yvonne Provost, and Natalie Johnson; along with nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A private inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
