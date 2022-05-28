SHELBYVILLE, Mich. — Dorothy Daliege, 88, of Shelbyville (Gun Lake), Mich., passed away Thursday (May 26, 2022) at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich.
She was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Matthew and Stella (Tomaszewski) Rybicki. Dorothy married Earl Daliege on Oct. 9, 1955. He preceded her in death June 13, 2016.
Dorothy was a bank manager and owner/operator of a small catering business.
She enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking and boating. Dorothy was an avid reader and played in card playing clubs.
Dorothy was a former parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and current parishioner of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish. She served as church lector, choir singer and funeral committee volunteer.
Surviving are two sons, David Daliege and Dann Daliege, both of Gun Lake, Mich.; three daughters, Doreen Seger, of Tinley Park, Debbie and Jim Healey, of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., and Donna and Tom Davis, of Tinley Park; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Arlene Foreman, of LaGrange.
In addition to her husband, Earl Daliege, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jerome Rybicki and Francis Rybicki; and one sister, Delores Welch.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Dorothy loved flowers. Any floral donations would be appreciated.