Dorothy Brower, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sept. 24, 2019, in Chandler, Ariz. She had been a resident of Arizona for five months.
She was born March 28, 1929, in Troy Grove, the daughter of Lowrey and Mattie Burd. Her parents and brother, Leroy Burd, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her sons, Denny, of Mesa, Ariz., David, of Gilbert, Ariz.; daughter, Dianne, also a resident of Gilbert; a sister, Donna Tillman, of Earlville; two brothers, Gene Burd, of Sandwich, and Jerry Burd, of Lyle; six grandsons, Chad, of Gilbert, Jeremy, of Albuquerque, N.M., Matt, of Denver, Colo., Andy, of Morrison, Colo., Heath, of Bradley, and Grant, of Kankakee; two great-grandsons and 12 great-granddaughters.
Dorothy was a member of the Eastridge Church of the Nazarene for 60 years and served as the missionary president for 25 years. Upon retiring from General Foods after 26 years, she traveled extensively throughout the world, a childhood dream of hers. In 1987 she began her world trek, smuggling Bibles into China; then construction Work & Witness mission trips through the Church of the Nazarene, in which she traveled to Peru, Russia (twice), Jordan, Brazil (twice), the Philippines and others.
A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19th, at Eastridge Church of the Nazarene, 2679 E. Court St., Kankakee. The Rev. Greg Chambers will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up for Sage Palliative & Hospice Care, www.SagePalliative.org.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!