Dorothy “Dottie” Bone, 97, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at Faith Place in Danforth.
She was born April 5, 1922, in Aroma Park, the daughter of James Wallace Sr. and Pearl Grace Saindon Haigh. Dorothy married James “Russ” Bone on June 1, 1946, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Dottie was a homemaker.
She enjoyed arrowhead hunting and studying Native American Culture. Dottie loved working in her yard, square dancing with her husband, and playing card games with family and friends. She enjoyed car rides through Aroma Park and St. Anne and picnic lunches by the river.
Dottie and her husband, Russ, were snowbirds, spending their winters together down in Florida. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard and Russ liked fishing. She was also an avid golfer.
Surviving are her children, Linda L. and Randy Lawrence, of Lakeland, Fla., Debora Fulco, of Kankakee, Russel L. and Kathy Bone, of Bourbonnais, and John W. Bone, of Venice, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Louise Devin, of Irwin; one brother, Harold G. Haigh, of Bourbonnais; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James Haigh Jr.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the ceremony. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
