KANKAKEE — Dorothy May Bastin-Ahrens, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 22, 2021) at her home.
She was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Aroma Park, the daughter of Earnest Anderson and Essie (Bowman) Bastin.
Dorothy was of the Methodist faith.
She was a homemaker. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, reading and cooking.
Surviving are one daughter, Debbie Ahrens-McNabb, of St. Anne; four grandchildren, Chad McNabb and Jarrod (Tanya) McNabb, all of Alaska, Dusty (Scott) Whitworth, of Alton, and Tracy (Rick) Clevenger, of Limestone; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Betty Bastin-Cundiff; and two brothers, William Anderson Bastin and Earnest Bastin Jr.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancy-gernon.com.