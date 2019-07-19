Doris Jeanette Laking, 94, of Grant Park and Wittenberg, Wis., passed away July 13, 2019 at the Homme Home Community-Based Residential Facility, of Wittenberg, Wis.
She was born July 27, 1924, in Chicago, the daughter of Martin and Madeline (Grimm) Burkhard.
Doris married Roland Laking on April 18, 1942, in Grant Park. They had three children, Philip, Steven and Pamela.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Roland; brother, Charles Burkhard; sister, Madeline Thoeming; and son, Philip Laking.
Surviving are her son, Steven (Anita) Laking, of Eagle River, Wis.; and daughter, Pamela (Blaine Koch) Laking, of Wittenberg, Wis. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) Ackerman, Allison (Dale) Daniels, Dana (Jay) Laufenberg, Michelle Laking, Damon (Beata) Laking, Aaron Laking, Keegan (Carmen) Koch, and Amber (Jeremy Gerlach) Koch-Laking; 11 great-granddaughters, Elyse Ackerman, Brooke Ackerman, Grace Ackerman, Taylor Laufenberg, Paige Laufenberg, Layla Laking, Monika Laking, Isabella Koch, Quinn Koch, Sloane Gerlach and Kameron Gerlach; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and her guardian angels, Josie and Richard Boicken, of Grant Park.
After graduating from Englewood High School in Chicago, Doris worked for the Harris Trust Bank in Chicago and then the First National Bank of Grant Park. After the birth of her children, she became a full-time mother and homemaker, known for being an excellent cook and baker. Christmas was always a very special occasion in her home. Doris was a charter member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, an active member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, where she sang in the choir for more than 30 years, served on the Grant Park Centennial committee and volunteered for 25 years at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, until the noon funeral service at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park. The Rev. Kyle Timmons will officiate the service. Burial will be in Heusing Cemetery, Grant Park, with a lunch at the church following the burial.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park IL 60940; the Heusing Cemetery perpetual care fund, 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park IL 60940; Homme Home Community-Based Residential Facility, 604 S. Webb St., Wittenberg WI 54499; or the LeRoyer Hospice Service, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo WI 54409.
“Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never ever the same.”
Funeral arrangements are by Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg, Wis.
