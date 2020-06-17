Doris Klonowski

BOURBONNAIS — Doris M. Klonowski, 96, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (June 14, 2020) at Aperion Care of Bradley.
She was born Sept. 27, 1923, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter and Meta Wulff Hertzberg.
Doris married Leo A. Klonowski on Sept. 6, 1947, at St. Stanislaus in Kankakee. He preceded her in death July 24, 2015.
She retired from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Doris was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Renee Klonowski, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Randy Rewerts, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Kyle and Laura Rewerts, Molly and Nick Saathoff, and Brett Klonowski; five great-granchildren, Harper, Calvin and William Rewerts and Nolan and Nealy Saathoff.
In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her twin infant daughters, Linda and Karen; and one brother, Robert.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, June 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. As per the CDC, everyone is asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Mercy Homes that broadcast Mass on Sundays on WGN.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!