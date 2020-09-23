Doris Hedrick

WILMINGTON — Doris Mae (Rawlish) Hedrick, 82, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Born Dec. 26, 1937, in Morris, she was the daughter of Stephen and Celia “Toots” (Maland) Rawlish.
She was raised and educated in Coal City, and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1955.
On July 20, 1957, Doris married Benny R. Hedrick in the Kankakee United Methodist Church.
She was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Wilmington, and enjoyed sewing as well as feeding and watching the birds.
Doris spent her winters in Florida for many years but maintained a close relationship with her family, especially her grandchildren who were precious to her.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen (Kathleen) Hedrick and John (Mary) Hedrick, all of Custer Park; five grandchildren, Erica (Nicholas) Doerfler, Joshua Hedrick, Seth (Kyla) Hedrick, Brett (Felipe Obregon) Hedrick and Brian Hedrick (fiancé Jackie Flint); five great-grandchildren, Cole, Patrick, Ben, Blaise and Lucy; one brother, James (Betty) Rawlish, of Coal City; and one sister-in-law, Patricia (the late Raymond) VanDyke, of Florida.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her husband, Benny.
Per Doris’ wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Baserville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington.
Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.
Memorial services will immediately follow the visitation, with the Rev. Harriette Cross, from First United Methodist Church in Wilmington, officiating.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Wilmington.
Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.
Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
