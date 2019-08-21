Doris J. Dion, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Viateur and Yvonne (Dionne) Hebert. Doris married Robert Dion on Sept. 7, 1957, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Doris was a bank teller at Kankakee Federal and National City Bank.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael (Diane Logerquist) Dion, of Kankakee, and Bruce (Denise) Dion, of Savannah, Ga.; four grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Parker, April Dion, Bryce (Kala Landry) Dion and Kathryn Dion; five great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Lindsey, Olivia, Ava and Luke; and two great-great-grandchildren, Hailey and Brenham.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert; two sisters, Rita and Lucille; a brother, Camille; and a granddaughter, Amanda.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
