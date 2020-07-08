Doris Curby

BEAVERVILLE — Doris Jean Curby, 90, of Beaverville, passed away Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
She was born in Watseka, on June 23, 1930, the daughter of Euclid and Edna (Yarneau) Curby. Doris married Ray Curby on Nov. 11, 1978, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. She was a member of St. Mary’s parish and served as a sacristan and eucharistic minister for many years.
For several years, she was a beautician, having a shop in Beaverville. She also enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo and eating out with her friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ray; and her parents.
Surviving are her sister, Dolores Roberts, of Beaverville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
