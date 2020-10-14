BONFIELD — Dorine E. Schafer, 88, of Bonfield, passed away Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at her home.
She was born July 19, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alphonse and Florence (Papineau) Lagesse. Dorine married John L. Schafer on Jan. 27, 1951, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Sept. 20, 2000.
Dorine was a retired self-employed bookkeeper.
She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich.
Surviving are six sons and three daughters-in-law, Thomas and Lola Schafer, of Bonfield, Michael and Brenda Schafer, of Bonfield, Peter Schafer, of Limestone, Samuel and Lori Schafer, of Manteno, Anthony Schafer, of Chebanse, and Andrew Schafer, of Georgia; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Marie and Donald Feller, of Reddick, Sara and Terry Faber, of East Peoria, and Sally and Mark Burkhart, of Arizona; 27 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Vernon and Bonnie Lagesse, of Manteno, and James and Janice Lagesse, of Momence.
In addition to her husband, John L. Schafer, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Susan Schoth and Rose Lewis; one son, Joseph Schafer; one grandson, Nicholas Schafer; four sisters, Mary Andrews, Frances Erickson, Ruby Jonesi and Juanita Tincher; and one brother, Robert Lagesse.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
