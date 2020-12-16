HERSCHER — Dorene A. O’Connor, 96, of Herscher, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at Harvest View Assisted and Independent Living in Herscher.
She was born March 18, 1924, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank and Faye (Ferris) Ader. Dorene married Russell O’Connor on June 4, 1943, at St. James Catholic Church in Irwin. He preceded her in death Jan. 17, 1979.
Dorene helped her husband with the operation of the family farm. She had also worked at the Bear Brand Hosiery Company. Dorene enjoyed traveling. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Irwin and a member of the St. Margaret Mary CCW in Herscher.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Dennis and Sue Ann O’Connor, of Herscher, and Glen and Marcia O’Connor, of Bloomington; two daughters, Diane Castongue, of Ocala, Fla., and Susan Kuntz, of Kankakee; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Marion McKenna, of Herscher.
In addition to her husband, Russell O’Connor, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph Ader and Gene Ader; one sister, Frances Elliot; and one son-in-law, Gary Castongue.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. James The Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made to Harvest View Assisted and Independent Living in Herscher or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
