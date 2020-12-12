HERSCHER — Dorene A. O’Connor, 96, of Herscher, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at Harvest View Assisted and Independent Living in Herscher.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. James The Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Harvest View Assisted and Independent Living in Herscher or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!