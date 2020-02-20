doreen horn

CHEBANSE — Doreen E. Horn, 81, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at Citadel of Kankakee Nursing Home in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Pilot Township, Herscher, the daughter of Frank and Ruby (Kroll) Marten. She married Patrick W. Horn in Chebanse, on Oct. 12, 1996.
Surviving are her husband, Patrick W. “Bill” Horn, of Chebanse; one sister, Diana Marten, of Chebanse; cousins, Laverne Boettcher, of Chebanse, Stanley Boettcher, of California, Doris Benjamin, of Chebanse, Dodi Callister, of Streator, Anna Mae Hess, of Clifton, Mary Kram, of Texas, Edwin Wade and Bill Wade, of Wisconsin, and Betty Woods, of Arizona; and special friends, Beverly Fullerton, Dorothy Riegel and Pam Plante.
Preceding her in death were both of her parents; cousins, Vyetta Marten, Irma Miller, Frederick Kroll, Robert Kroll, Lilly Caldwell, Charles Wade, Esther Collingwood, Don Winterroth and Richard Marten. Also preceding her in death were aunts and uncles, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Marten, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Marten, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wade, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Wade, Mr. and Mrs. John Winterroth, Mr. and Mrs. John Marten, Mary Marten, Walter Kroll, Henry Marten, Richard Kroll, Mr. and Mrs. John Boettcher, Mr. and Mrs. August Kroll and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kroll.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Chebanse where she sang in the choir, assembled bulletins and the church newsletter, worked on the attendance summary and was a member of the finance committee.
Doreen enjoyed bowling, doing word search puzzles, putting puzzles together and scrapbooking. She was a White Sox fan and attended many games.
She had worked at the State Bank of Herscher for 23 years. She also worked at Kraft General Foods, Kankakee Roper Corp. and retired from Sears Logistics in Manteno.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. The Rev. Kene Whybrew will officiate. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
