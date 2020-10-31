SPRINGFIELD — Doreen Mable Benoit, 92, of Springfield, passed away Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) at Regency Nursing Care, joining her husband in heaven on the 65th anniversary of their wedding.
She was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Kankakee, the daughter of Bruno J. LeDuke and Angeline Gadbois LeDuke.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her brother, Daniel LeDuke; as well as her husband of 54 years, Bernard A. Benoit, who passed away in 2010.
Doreen graduated from St. Joseph Seminary in 1946 and worked as a medical secretary for many years at the former Kankakee Clinic.
She married Bernard Alphonse Benoit on Oct. 29, 1955, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
They had three daughters while residing in Kankakee.
In 1966, Doreen moved with her family to Springfield, where she volunteered at the Christ the King School library, the local Girl Scouts, the Junior Women’s League, Meals on Wheels and St. Agnes Church, while raising her daughters.
In 1975, she was certified as a medical librarian and began working at St. John’s Hospital Health Services Library in Springfield. She later worked in media services for the former Sangamon State University Brookens Library for 14 years until her retirement in 1992.
In her younger days, Doreen was a member of a bowling team and played both tennis and golf.
She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and making a variety of arts and crafts.
Doreen loved hosting Bridge parties and dining out with her husband and friends.
She was a long-time member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and the 755 VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her sister, Rita Huot, of Glendale, Ariz.; her brother, Richard LeDuke, of Bourbonnais; her three daughters, Geralyn (Jeffery) Staley, of Paducah, Ky., Nancy (Charles) Grove, of Springfield, and Lyn (Dennis) Geer, of Steilacoom, Wash. Also surviving are six grandchildren, David and Alex Grove, Daniel and Emily (Prince) Staley, and Daniel and April (Snipes) Geer; as well as two great-grandchildren, Whitley Snipes and Ashton Grove; and many nieces and nephews.
Private visitation and funeral service will be held.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association online at lung.org, an organization which she had long supported in memory of her brother, Daniel.
Funeral arrangements are by Staab Funeral Homes of Springfield and Sherman.
