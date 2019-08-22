Donnie R. Ireland, 51, of Kankakee, departed this life Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) from being hit by an automobile.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at the Second Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Tyler Prude will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Donnie was born Dec. 9, 1967, in Kankakee, the son of Lonnie R. Lockridge and Bessie K. Johnson.
He was a 1986 graduate of Kankakee High School.
Donnie was married to the former Sarah Bailey on June 27, 1997, in Kankakee.
He was employed by JR Short Milling for three years and ITW Angleboard Cardboard Division for 11 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends, watching the Chicago Bears and fishing.
Donnie leaves cherished memories with his beloved wife of 22 years, Sarah Ireland, of Kankakee; stepdaughter, Shareka Bailey, of Champaign; one stepgranddaughter, Sakya Bolar, of Champaign; four sisters, Patricia (Deral) Bethia, of Winder, Ga., Camille (Glen) Ireland, of Phoenix, Ariz., Cynthia Ireland, of Winder, Ga., and Joyce Anderson, of Kankakee; three brothers, Timothy (Corrie May) Johnson, of Stone Mountain, Ga., Shurone (Tiafeia) Howard, of Kankakee, and Tyrone Howard, of Apple Valley, Minn.; his aunt, Betty Jean Logan, of Hopkins Park; his mother-in-law, Annie Bailey, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Barbara (David) Watford, of Kankakee; three brothers-in-law, Sammie Harris, Gifford Bailey and Ronnie (Shannon) Bailey, all of Kankakee; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including special friends, Lewis Bostic, Scott Jackson and Willie Brooks.
Preceding him in death were his parents, maternal grandparents, four aunts, an uncle, a nephew and a sister-in-law.
