Donna Lou Yarno, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019).
She was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald L. and Una I. (Falter) Means. Donna married Leroy F. Yarno on Oct. 25, 1974. Leroy preceded her in death Aug. 2, 2016.
Donna was employed at Quaker Oats as a storekeeper for 32 years. She was also a Kankakee School District crossing guard. Donna was a member of Central Christian Church, the Goldwing Road Riders Association and the Limestone Cemetery Board. Donna enjoyed life and going to auctions.
Surviving are her two daughters and a son-in-law, Rhonda Lynn (Anthony) David, of Kankakee, and Dawn Lynna Yarno, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Diane Means, of Batavia; a grandson, Scott (Lindsay Kleinert) David; a stepgrandson, Michael (Kim) David; two great-grandchildren, Kaytlyn and Gage; and one great-great-granddaughter, Delilah.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Means; and her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Graveside inurnment services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in Limestone Cemetery.
