BRADLEY — Donna Jean Stone, 84, formerly of Bradley, passed away Aug. 30, 2020, at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside Long-Term Care in Clifton.
Donna was born Sept. 10, 1935, the daughter of Clarence and Frances (Certelic) Meyer Sr., in LaSalle. Donna married Richard Stone.
She managed the millinery department at Alden’s for many years. Donna loved attending River Valley Christian Fellowship, Christian Women’s Club and Bible studies. Donna also enjoyed listening to country music and visiting with friends and family.
Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Carole) Meyer and Clarence (Debbie) Meyer Jr. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard; a sister, Patricia Stone; and a son, James.
The informal memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bradley.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice or River Valley Christian Fellowship.
