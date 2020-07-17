KODAK, TENN. — Donna M. Stith Shear, 73, of Kodak, Tenn. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tenn., on July 9, 2020.
She was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Don and Pearl Stith. Donna married Robert Shear on Aug. 7, 1965. He preceded her in death Aug. 4, 1995.
Surviving are one daughter, Robyn (Duane) Bilyard, of Kodak, Tenn.; grandsons, Cam Bilyard, of Kodak, Tenn., and Alec Bilyard, of Kankakee; her sister, Lois (Terry) Kelly, of Lockport; and sister-in-law, Mary Stith (Joe Durepos), of Channahon. Donna married Roger Smith on Oct. 25, 2004. He survives.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Robert Shear, she was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Pearl Stith; brother, Gary Stith; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Melvin and Zetta Shear.
Donna worked as a legal secretary and medical transcriptionist before retiring.
Anyone who met and knew Donna described her as a sweet and caring lady.
She loved horses, dogs and cats.
Donna enjoyed Sunday rides with Roger through The Great Smoky Mountains. She was thrilled to see a bear or two along the way.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Atchley’s Funeral Home, Sevierville, Tenn.
A graveside service will be held in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township at a later date.
