BOURBONNAIS — Donna L. Sederstrand, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
She was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Momence, the daughter of Harold and Velma (Linebrink) Carter. Donna married Richard Sederstrand on June 2, 1951, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. He preceded her in death March 28, 2003.
Donna was employed at General Foods for five years and enjoyed being a homemaker.
She graduated from Momence High School and attended Gallagher’s Business School.
Donna volunteered at Riverside Medical Center, and was a past member of the Kankakee Senior Citizens and the Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens.
She attended St. George Catholic Church and was a former member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Donna enjoyed watching game shows, “Dancing With The Stars,” going to live plays and eating out with her daughter.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Graveline (Thomas Anderson), of Bourbonnais; two grandsons, Richard (Jessica) Graveline, of Bourbonnais, and Jeffrey (Deanna) Graveline, of Florida; and a great-grandson, Stryker Kingston Graveline. Also surviving are a brother, Edgar (Linda) Carter, of Momence; a brother-in-law, Larry Hamann, of Grant Park; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a son-in-law, Kevin Graveline.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. George Catholic Church, St. George.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will immediately follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
