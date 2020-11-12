MILFORD — Donna Dae Morts, 73, of Milford, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Donna was born May 15, 1947, in Watseka, the daughter of Donald and Eunice (Day) Eighner. She married Stephen Morts on July 7, 1968, in Watseka. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Scott Morts, of Milford; three grandchildren, Ethan, Emma and Evelyn Morts. all of Milford; two brothers, Richard (Barb) Eighner, of Watseka, and David Eighner, of Okeechobee, Fla.; one sister, Carolyn (Ron) Schomhe, of Okeechobee, Fla.; mother-in-law, Marie Morts, of Hoopeston; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Donna graduated from Sheldon High School in 1965. After high school, she attended Weaver Airline School, in Kansas City, Mo. She worked in airline reservations, in New York City, after airline school.
She enjoyed crafting, gardening, working with flowers, taking care of her cats and spending time with her grandchildren.
Due to current COVID 19 health concerns, private family services will he held.
She will be laid to rest in Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Swimming Pool or Milford Ambulance Service.
Funeral arrangements are by Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston.
Please sign her online guestbook at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.
