Donna Malone

KANKAKEE — Donna M. Malone, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 19, 2021) at her home.
She was born Aug. 18, 1944, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Zora (Collins) Hess. Donna married Loy Malone on Nov. 19, 1960, in Herscher. He preceded her in death Dec. 15, 2020.
Donna was a homemaker and also an Avon Lady. She was a member and past director of Thee Olde Time Farm Show. Donna enjoyed canning and she made “the best pickled beets in the world,” her family and friends said. She was the superintendent for the canning department at the Kankakee County Fair for many years. Donna welcomed everyone to her home to reminisce or just hang out. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher. Donna was a lifetime member of the Tri-K Pigeon and Bantam Club.
Surviving are three sons, Brian Malone, of Kankakee, David (Amanda) Malone, of Bonfield, and Kevin Malone, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Brian (Leslie) Malone, DJ (Shyanne) Malone, Joseph Malone, Tiffany (Shawn) Zirkle and Brandon Malone; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue (Bill) Brundies, of Crete, and Alta (Butch) Sorenson, of Kankakee; one brother, Keith (Carol) Hess, of Manteno; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronald Hess and Frank Hess; and one daughter-in-law, Sheila Malone.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
