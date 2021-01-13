Donna Kendregan

BRADLEY — Donna K. Kendregan, 75, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.
She was born July 28, 1945, in Watseka, the daughter of Wendal and Jean (Hafstrom) Munson. Donna married David P. Kendregan on Oct. 15, 1966, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death July 24, 2010.
Donna was a graduate of Donovan High School. She was an employee of the Bourbonnais School District, retiring after 25 years. Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending all of their activities, and she made the best apple pie.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Regan Kendregan, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Sherry Kendregan Good, of Lakewood, Colo.; five grandchildren, Caleb Kendregan, Aaron Kendregan, Anna Good, Joren Good and Katrin Good; and two sisters-in-law, Marcy Munson, of Boulder, Colo., and Bonnie Kendregan, of Indiana.
In addition to her husband, David P. Kendregan, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Bob Munson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Bob Grysen officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
