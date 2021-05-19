BOURBONNAIS — The family of Donna Jean Huffman-Furbee are devastated to announce the sudden passing of their loving wife and mother.
Donna Jean Huffman-Furbee, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (May 14, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, surrounded by her husband and four children.
She was born Aug. 18, 1939, in LaGrange, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Bertha (Westfall) Huffman. Donna married Jack Furbee on Nov. 25, 1960.
Donna was a clerk and homemaker.
She was without a doubt the most loving and kind person this world could ask for. She touched so many lives with her gentleness, generosity and hospitality. Donna was quietly passionate about her role as a loving and supportive wife, mother and friend to so many fortunate people.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her husband, Jack Furbee, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Tammy Furbee, of Dwight; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Jackie and Scott Koster, of Burlington, Wis., Jennie and Tom Gould, of Collierville, Tenn., and Amy Ponder, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Don Shaewell, of Simpsonville, S.C.; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Morris and Maryland Huffman, of Colorado, and David and Karen Huffman, of Sutton, W.V.; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will follow in the Olivet Columbarium.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
