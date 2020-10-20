KANKAKEE — Donna Mae Cardosi passed away unexpectedly Oct. 6, 2020, at the Scottsdale Medical Center in Arizona. Se was 84 years old.
Donna was born in Kankakee in 1936, one of three daughters to her loving parents Violet and William Mitchell.
She graduated from Kankakee High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. She was married to Paul Cardosi in 1955 and the couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Aug. 27, a testament to their beautiful love story and life-long commitment to one another.
A life-long resident of Kankakee, Donna worked at Kankakee School District 111 at Abraham Lincoln School as a teaching assistant.
She loved helping her clients travel the world as a travel agent for Quest Travel in Kankakee.
Donna welcomed the sunshine of their winter home in Fountain Hills, Ariz., while always returning back to the happiness of her home and community in Kankakee. Donna was dedicated to helping others and very active in her church and community. She was a long-time member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, a member of the Kankakee League of Women Voters and a dedicated volunteer and fundraiser for the Kankakee Arthritis Foundation. Donna was also a member of the Kankakee chapter of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and a member of the Quadrille Dance Club.
Her parents and sister, Doreen Ingalls, precede her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Paul Cardosi; her sister, Beverly Partington, of Indianapolis; her four beloved children, daughter, Kim Cardosi and husband Don Jasinski, of Oak Park, son, Paul Cardosi and wife Annette, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and sons, Craig Cardosi, of Kankakee, and Brian Cardosi, of Kankakee. Donna was “Nana” to nine adoring grandchildren, Tess (Aulet,) Emma and Nora Jasinski, Ahren, Caroline (Eaton), Cameron Cardosi, Leigh and Zach Cardosi, and Mitchell Cardosi. She was also “Nana” to three great-grandchildren, Ellis, Mira and Samuel.
Donna’s kind heart and love for her family and friends will be missed but never forgotten.
A memorial service will be scheduled post COVID-19 to celebrate Donna’s life in the spring of 2021 in Kankakee.
