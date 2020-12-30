Donna Brown

BRADLEY — Donna M. Brown, 61, of Bradley, passed away Dec. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert and Barbara (Landry) Brown. Donna’s significant other of 25 years was James Mailloux. He preceded her in death Sept. 1, 2009.
Donna was employed at Bunge.
She loved to spend time with her family. Donna also enjoyed painting and crafting.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew (Kendra) Souligne, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Alicia (Robert) Frankenhauser, of Troy, Mo.; one sister and brother-in-law, Debra (Tom) Mitsdarffer, of Herscher; one brother and sister-in-law, Derrick (Kori) Brown, of Villa Park; four grandchildren, Alayna, Anna and Madelynn Frankenhauser and Arlo Souligne; very special friend and stepmother, Beverly Brown; nieces, Melanie Kregor, Hillary DeYoung, Carley Cooper, Cheeneh Mitsdarffer, Molly Brown and Rebekah Brown; and one nephew, Nathan Brown.
Preceding her in death were her father; one brother, Todd Brown; and grandparents, Anna and Richard Landry and Agnes Kounty.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
All those in attendance are asked to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice or Lupus Foundation of America.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
