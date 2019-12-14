Donna R. Baugh, 79, of Momence, passed away Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at the Citadel Nursing Home of Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Blue Island, the daughter of Russell and Ruth Lange Carle.
Donna married Bernard “Buck” A. Baugh on May 9, 1964, in Blue Island. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2011.
Surviving are her son, Russell G. Baugh, of Florida; her granddaughters, Donna (David) Zigtema, of Momence, and Shanna Baugh, of Momence; her grandson, Dustin Baugh, of Ionia, Mich.; sister, Sandra Vena, of Arizona; and two great-grandchildren, Deegan Zigtema and Alexander Trudeau Jr.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and great-grandson, Calogero Papini.
Donna worked as a bookkeeper at Dr. Cubbon DDS, in Crete, and retired from Baker & Taylor Co., in Momence.
As an avid golfer, Donna was a member of Minne Monesse Golf Course, Grant Park, for many years.
She also enjoyed horseback riding, crocheting, reading and especially playing Wii Bowling in the recent years.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made toward the wishes of the family.
