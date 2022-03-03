KANKAKEE — Donell Glass, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 23, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 18, 1957, in Chicago Heights, the son of Joe W. Glass Sr. and Elizabeth (Davis) Glass.
Donell worked as an attendant at Good Shepherd Manor, Momence.
He was a resident of the Kankakee County area for 63 years.
Donell served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a black belt in karate. He also enjoyed painting, fishing, and working with electronics and music.
Surviving are one daughter, Loleitha Lewis, of Milwaukee, Wis.; several children he loved as his own, including Onealeia and Mia Lewis, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Donnell Spears, of Bourbonnais. Also surviving are two brothers, Joe W. Glass Jr., of Urbana, and Michael Glass, of Elgin; four sisters, Marsha Perry, of Glendale, Ariz., Mae (Tommy) Wallace, of Champaign, Eilleen Glass Holliday, of Kankakee, and Carrie Glass, of Phoenix, Ariz.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Arthur and Raynard Glass.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 E 6000S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Jorell Glass officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.