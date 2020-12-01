CHEBANSE — Donald Lee Zimbelman, 83, formerly of Chebanse and most recently a resident of Naples, Fla., passed away Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) in Naples.
He was born May 28, 1937, in West Frankfort, the son of Opal and Roy Zimbelman. He married Betty Wachowiak on Dec. 30, 1961, at St. Casimir Church in Hammond, Ind.
Don worked and retired from Armour Pharmaceutical.
He served our country in the U.S. Army.
Don was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the many golf leagues that he participated in with his friends. He enjoyed going to the movies, fishing, and attending the many sporting events of his children and grandchildren, especially his grandson’s Aurora University Football games.
Surviving are his children, Debbie Mitchell, of Ft. Myers, Fla., Michael Zimbelman, of Naples, Fla., and Robert (Annette) Zimbelman, of Manteno; three grandchildren, Megan Duchene, of Cape Coral, Fla., Brock Mitchell, of Frankfort, and Gavin Zimbelman, of Manteno; and two sisters, Cheryl Fonner, of Texas, and Glenda Bates, of Texas.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife, Betty.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date with the immediate family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!