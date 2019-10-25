Donald Ray Woodard Sr., 71, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at a hospice home in Phoenix, Ariz.
Memorial services locally will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Greater New Hope Church in Kankakee.
(Pd)
Donald Ray Woodard Sr., 71, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at a hospice home in Phoenix, Ariz.
Memorial services locally will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Greater New Hope Church in Kankakee.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!